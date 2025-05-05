Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.90. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 89,555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,109,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Skeena Resources by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,930,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $4,549,000. Amundi raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

