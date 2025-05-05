Maverick Protocol Trading Down 10.8% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,431,975 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 596,431,975.18116381 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.05531179 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,351,432.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

