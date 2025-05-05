Insider Selling: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Insider Sells 619,983 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) insider Whitecap Resources Inc. sold 619,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$5,406,251.76.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.7 %
WCP stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,964. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.31.
Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks to Watch as Bitcoin Nears $100k Again
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Amazon: Why The Great Comeback Rally Could Be About to Begin
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.