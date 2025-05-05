Insider Selling: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Insider Sells 619,983 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) insider Whitecap Resources Inc. sold 619,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$5,406,251.76.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

WCP stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,964. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.87 and a 12 month high of C$11.31.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

