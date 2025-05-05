BlazeStake Staked SOL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $165.18 Million (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $175.25 or 0.00186803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $165.18 million and $1.01 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.34 or 1.00096485 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,831.50 or 1.00017779 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 942,549 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 942,544.02295675. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 177.82348075 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $940,947.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

