Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $226.83 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a market cap of $226.83 million and $28.44 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was May 16th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,957,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,957,533 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,957,533.56. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.0023079 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $30,697,667.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars.

