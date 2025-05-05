Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.33 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 44395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,071.6% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.