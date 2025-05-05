Ark Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $78.57 million and $9.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 188,446,272 coins and its circulating supply is 188,445,832 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

