Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $2.39 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $336.74 million and $53.13 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00002545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,119,838,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,119,625,643.835255 with 622,951,347.317874 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 2.41191928 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 279 active market(s) with $50,774,809.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

