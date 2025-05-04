Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($28.14) and last traded at GBX 2,104 ($27.93). Approximately 409,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,616,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,060 ($27.34).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.16) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,826.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,681.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 71 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining plc will post 246.761658 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 18,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,751 ($23.24) per share, with a total value of £323,935 ($429,964.16). 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

