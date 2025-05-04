BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 84,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies, Inc develops, markets and sells a proprietary client relationship management software known as Benefit CRM and Cannabis CRM platform. It also develops the EZ-G device, a patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software. The company was founded on March 29, 2021 and is headquartered in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

