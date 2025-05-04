E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 72,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 74,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

E3 Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.