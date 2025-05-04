iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 9,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

