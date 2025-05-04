Comerica Bank Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,932,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 942,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 727,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after buying an additional 119,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.83 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.