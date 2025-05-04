Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.81. Approximately 233,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 223,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acadian Asset Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Acadian Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

