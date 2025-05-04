FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FINV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.80 target price (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FINV

FinVolution Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.30.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $473.57 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.