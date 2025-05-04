Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

