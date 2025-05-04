Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declines By 14.8%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 18,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Gerdau by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 840,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.