Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares.
Americas Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.
About Americas Technology Acquisition
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
