Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

FCPT opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,512,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,515,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 459,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.