Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.79 and traded as high as C$61.51. Emera shares last traded at C$60.75, with a volume of 2,795,595 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.64.

Get Emera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emera

Emera Stock Down 1.0 %

Emera Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The stock has a market cap of C$17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.