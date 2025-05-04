Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2025

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.