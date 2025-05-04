Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

