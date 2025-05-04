Comerica Bank Buys 3,054 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.15 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.