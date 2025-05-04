HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

NYSE DINO opened at $32.00 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

