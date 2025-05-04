Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,206 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

