Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 179.43 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 188.40 ($2.50). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.47), with a volume of 9,337,727 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Eric Updyke sold 55,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.50), for a total value of £103,501.52 ($137,379.24). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £247,502 ($328,513.41). 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

