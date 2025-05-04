FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.24 ($2.10) and traded as high as GBX 182.30 ($2.42). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.39), with a volume of 796,949 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

