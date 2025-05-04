Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 457,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 347,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDST. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Stardust Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Stardust Power in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Stardust Power last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Stardust Power Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares in the company, valued at $109,701.68. The trade was a 19.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,582 shares of company stock worth $117,486. 65.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stardust Power Inc. during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

