China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $16.86. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 323,642 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYD. StockNews.com cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Greenridge Global cut China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $3,383,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 128,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

