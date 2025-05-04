BT Group (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.76 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.32). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 171.05 ($2.27), with a volume of 12,461,557 shares traded.

BT Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at BT Group

In other BT Group news, insider Alex Chisholm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($56,145.47). Insiders own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

