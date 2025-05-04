Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Position Increased by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 186.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

