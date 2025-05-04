Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.82 ($32.75) and traded as high as €32.27 ($36.67). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €32.18 ($36.57), with a volume of 2,178,373 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.81.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.