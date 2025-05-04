Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JZ opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

