Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JZ opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
About Jianzhi Education Technology Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jianzhi Education Technology Group
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- UPS Stock Forecast: Rebound Underway for United Parcel Service?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Magnificent 7 Stocks Send a Dire Warning to Markets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why Spotify Stock Still Has Room to Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.