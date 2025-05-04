Azora Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Azora Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,223 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

