Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $680,000 in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.