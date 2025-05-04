Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after buying an additional 2,590,530 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $16,450,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 11,337 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

