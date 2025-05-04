Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

