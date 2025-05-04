Olin Co. (OLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:OLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Olin has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

