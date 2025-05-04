Freestone Grove Partners LP Buys New Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $27,782,280. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $294.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.96 and its 200 day moving average is $344.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $256.08 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

