Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 15,192 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

