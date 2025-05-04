AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 353 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 121,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

