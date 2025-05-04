Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Terex Stock Up 9.5 %

TEX stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

