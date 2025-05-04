AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.67 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $27,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in First American Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.23.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

