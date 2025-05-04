Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.56. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.27.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

