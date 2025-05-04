Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,115 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIK stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion and a PE ratio of 162.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

