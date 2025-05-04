Islamic Coin Price Reaches $0.0310 on Exchanges (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.44 million and $456,142.57 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin was first traded on October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,205,727,263 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,968,986 coins. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,205,680,194.812046 with 1,788,933,836.4810524 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.0312349 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $482,058.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Islamic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

