Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 1,712 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $281.22 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.18.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

