Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Zacks reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

