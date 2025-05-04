Mr Miggles Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. Mr Miggles has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03252284 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,528,247.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

