Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1,702.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,548 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Doximity worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Doximity by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Doximity by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Doximity Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $59.26 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,841,610. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

