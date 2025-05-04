AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,716,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,616,000 after purchasing an additional 477,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 561,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

